Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday 19 July 2017

The death has occurred of Desmond Carroll of Mc Swiney Street, Dundalk, Louth

On Tuesday 18th July 2017, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Desmond beloved husband of Linda (née Nordone) and loving dad of Michelle, Emma, Richard, Stephen, Keith and Leanne, Predeceased by his parents Richard and Rosie (née Moore).

Very deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Hayley, Oisín and AJ, brother Gerard, sister Patsy Craven, daughter in-law Treasa, Emma's partner Adrian, mother in-law Rene, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Mc Swiney Street from Wednesday 12noon to 8pm Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

Family Flowers Only Please, Donations if desired to Dóchas Centre

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Owen Byrne of Dowdallshill, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of the late Moya, dear father of Paul, Ronan, Lynne and the late Eamonn, son of the late Christy and Brigid and brother of Mary (McKee), Mickey and the late Paddy.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughter, sister, brother, partner Bridie, son-in-law Austin, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Seán, Conor, Ciarán, Niamh, Ronan, Kate, James and Liam, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at home from 4pm-10pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Removal on Friday at 10.20am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association and the Irish Kidney Association c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace