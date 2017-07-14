Deaths in Dundalk, Friday 14 July 2017

The death has occurred of Grzegorz Gotner of 18 Castle Park, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly, at home. Beloved partner of Monika (Chomicz), adored Daddy of Hugo and Armin and dear son of Jadwiga.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, children, mother and his many relatives and friends.



On Monday, July 17th, the funeral cortege will proceed on foot from his late residence at 10.30am, to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown (Fatima), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Special Needs Active Parents Dundalk c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Rosaleen (Rose) Everitt (née Martin) of Carrickmagough, Kells Road, Collon, Louth

Peacefully, at her son Tom's residence.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and her son Pat. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, Olive, Jacinta, Marian, Monica, Gabrielle and son Tom, sisters-in-law, grandchildern and great-grandchildern, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing on Friday at the son, Tom's residence.

Removal Sunday morning at 10.30am arriving at The Church of Mary Immaculate, Collon for 11am Mass.

Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Collon.

May she Rest In Peace