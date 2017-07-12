Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday 12 July 2017

The death has occurred of Johnny Loughran of The Coastguards, Point Road, Dundalk and formerly Mullaghbane

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved son of the late John and Sarah and dear brother of Noel, Lil, Joe, Rita and the late Thomas, Peter, Brendan and May.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his Coastguards and St. Brigid's family.



Reposing at the residence of his niece, Alice Loughran, 5 Dundalk Street, Carlingford from 5pm on Thursday.

Removal on Saturday, his 85th birthday, at 10am, to St. James' Church, Grange, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace