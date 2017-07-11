Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday 11 July 2017

The death has occurred of Jim Larkin of Mount Avenue, Dundalk, Dundalk, Louth

On 10th July 2017, peacefully at home.

Jim beloved husband of Nora and the late Esmay and stepfather of Niall Warren and brother of the late Vincie and Owen.

Deeply regretted by his wife, stepson, brother Peter, sisters May, Kathleen, Briege and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40 to the Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 11.0' Clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) McGuinness (née McGee) of Kilsaran, Louth



The death has occurred aged 94 years of Mary (Molly) McGuinness (née McGee), St Olivers Park, Kilsaran peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Molly, beloved wife of the late Peter. Predeceased by her son Aidan.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 6pm until 9pm on Tuesday and 3pm until 9pm on Wednesday.

Family flowers only.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May She Rest In Peace.





