Deaths in Dundalk, Monday 10 July 2017

The death has occurred of Liam Mullen of Father Murray Park, Dundalk, Louth

On 6th July 2017. Predecessed by his father Thomas and sister Jennifer.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, mother Bridget, son Christopher, brother Jimmy, sisters Frances McArdle and Catherine Casey, sister in law Bernie, brothers in law Gerry and Pat, nephews and nieces Jennifer, Lisa, Ciara, James, Patrick, Geaorid, Kyle, Jennifer-Lee, Grace, Kaelynn and Liam, family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Catherine Casey's residence Ard Easmuinn from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday and from 12 noon to 8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am, proceeding on foot, to the Church Of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for funeral Mass at 11 o'clock.

Burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Peter Markey of Ardee, Louth / Dublin

Suddenly, having lived a marvellous and full life for 85 years.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, his children Anne, Niall, Alice and Claire, son-in-law Richard, his granddaughters Rachel, Sarah and Alice, his brother Patrick and his nephews and niece.



The funeral will take place at 11.30am on Friday, July 14 in the Little Malvern Priory, Little Malvern, Worcestershire, WR14 4JN, in the Malvern Hills where he enjoyed many fine visits, followed by burial in the nearby Malvern Wells Cemetery, Green Lane, Worcestershire WR14 4HU.

No flowers please. Donations, if wished, to the British and Irish Heart Foundations.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Eddie Henry of Kilsaran, Castlebellingham, Louth

Beloved son of the late Tom and Kathleen (nee Ward) and dear brother of the late Frankie, Desmond, Tommy, Josephine and Kitty.

He will be sadly missed by his nephew Brian (Hack), Brian’s wife Geraldine, their daughters Carmel, Alison, Catherine, Shelley, Leanne and Emma and their extended family and friends.

Reposing at Brian’s home, 11 St. Oliver’s Park, Kilsaran, from 6pm-9pm on Friday and from 12 noon-9pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday at 10.30am, to St. Mary’s Church, Kilsaran, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Anthony Madden of Beechmount Drive, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Beloved son of Nancy and Tony and dear brother of Seán, Andrew, Niall, Karen, Annemarie, Fiona and Lisa.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home, 27 Farndreg, from 11am on Sunday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only.Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Dominica Wynne (née Nordone) of Crescent 2, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. She will be sadly missed by her wide family circle and many friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 4pm-7pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Purcell of Dublin Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 9th July 2017.

Paddy, husband of the late Anne (née Duffy), father of Graham, Diane, Louise, Jennifer, and the late Iain, and his late granddaughter Kelly-Anne. Deeply regretted by his son, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Fergal, Bernard and Gerard, daughter in law Joan, brothers Tom, John, Richard, and Noel sisters Helena, and Kay, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday.

Cremation on Wednesday in Glasnevin Crematorium at 3pm.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Mona Mulholland (née Mc Shane), "Iona", Carrick Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 9th July 2017.

Mona, beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of Margaret and Fiona and loving grandmother of Lisa, Ian, Daniel, Eimear and Aoife.

Deeply regretted by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Aidan, her nieces Irene and Louise and her good friends Maeve and Briege, relatives and friends.



Reposing at her home from 6pm on Monday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am to St. Patrick's Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace