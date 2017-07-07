Deaths in Dundalk, Friday 7 July 2017

The death has occurred of Maureen Young (née Conlon) of Coole, Ardee, Louth

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, sons Gerard, Rory and Robert, sister Kitty McArt and brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to The Church Of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare Movement.

House strictly private.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Margaret McEneaney (née McCullagh) of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 6th July 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Joe and her son Joseph in infancy.

Very deeply regretted by her loving children sons, Brendan, Feargal and Martin, daughters Carmel Leech, Eileen Donaghy and Marcella Marais, sister Annie, sons and daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm to 9pm Thursday and from 12pm to 9pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.40pm walking to the Holy Redeemer Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Reaghstown Cemetery, Ardee.



Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.



May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Jim Kieran of Duffy's Cross, Readypenny, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Brighid and dear father of Elizabeth (O’Donoghue).

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sister Annie (Bishop), son-in-law Pat, grandsons and their partners David and Aileen, Kieran and Kate and Brendan and Judith, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter, Duffy’s Cross, from 3pm-8pm on Friday and from 12 noon-8pm on Saturday.

Removal on Sunday at 11.20am, to St. Michael’s Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

May He Rest in Peace