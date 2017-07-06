Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday 6 July 2017

The death has occurred of Gerard Clarke of Mullacrew, Louth Village, Louth

On 5th July 2017, peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Gerry, beloved husband of Bea (née Breen) and dear father of Marguerite, Eoin, Ellen and Donal and loving grandfather of Leo and James.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law Doug and Leslie, sisters Bernadette, Marguerite, Eileen and Philomena, brothers Michael and Paddy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House Private.

May He Rest in Peace.