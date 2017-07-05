Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday 5 July

The death has occurred of Eileen Walsh (née Boyle) of Greystones, Wicklow / Carlingford, Louth

On 3rd July, 2017, peacefully, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Jos, loved and loving Mum of Marijka, Michael and Nicola.

Much loved and missed by Jerry, Jerry and Sophie (USA); Margaret and Cian, nephews, nieces, especially Deirdre and Mary and all her extended family and friends.

A gathering for family and friends will take place at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Wednesday evening, 5th July from 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 6th July at 10.00am in Holy Rosary Church, La Touche Road, Greystones followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Flowers welcome.

May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Alice Tipping (née Carroll) of Dunmore, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

On 4th July 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Alice, beloved wife of the late Brendan and dear mother of Paul, Karl, Gregory, Shane, Allison and the late Philip and loving grandmother of Conall, Fionn, Oisín, Oriana, and Shane.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 11am on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to The Holy Family Church arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Vincent Mulligan of New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family.

Beloved son of the late Vincent and Bee and dear brother of Betty (O’Connor), Kitty (Ballantine), Patsy (Collins), Joan (Connor), Rita (Tynan), Peter, Paddy, Brendan, Rosemary (Walsh), Noreen (McShane) and the late Jim, remembering Eileen and Kevin, who both died in infancy.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 5pm on Tuesday and from 12 noon on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.15am, to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Thursday, please

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Esther McGowan (née Fox) of Main Street, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. 4th July 2017.

Esther, much loved wife of Joe and loving mother of Paul, Joe, Deirdre, Barbara and the late Phil.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandsons, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pmon Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday afternoon to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock arriving for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Alice Breen (née Arthur) of Stonetrough, Knockbridge, Louth

On 3rd July 2017, peacefully in the Louth County Hospital.

Alice, beloved wife of Joseph and dear mother of Gerard, Roisin, Janet, Raymond and the late Padraig.

Loving grandmother of Charlene, Adrian, Andrew, Barry, Claire, Laura, Hannah, and Jamie and great-grandmother of Shay.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge arriving for Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium at 3pm.

May She Rest in Peace