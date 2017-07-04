Deaths in Dundalk Tuesday 4 July 2017

The death has occurred of Una Birch (née Gray) of Thomastown Cross, Kilkerley., Dundalk, Louth

2nd July 2017. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Una beloved wife of Matthew and dear mother of Patrick, Matthew, Eugene, Mary, Dermot, Una, Paul and Conor.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 to St Nicholas Church arriving for Mass at 11.0' Clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

May She Rest in Peace.