Deaths in Dundalk Monday 3 July 2017

The death has occurred of Teresa (Terry) McGee (née Coburn) of Castlepark and formerly of Fatima Park, Dundalk, Louth

Terry, beloved mother of Karen, Darren and Debbie and the late Colin, Gerard, Patrick and Orla, and loving partner of Sean Mc Grane, devoted grandmother of Carla, Kayleigh, Darren, Jake, Erin, Sarah, Ben, Robert, Paul, and Micéal and great-grandmother of Cole, Christian, Amber, and Jace, dear sister of Rosemary Winkless, George, Jim, Micéal and Aileen.



Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, partner, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Gavin Connor, daughter-in-law Sylvana, brothers sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing in 8 Fatima Park, from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Funeral prayers on Monday at 11am in Fatima Park followed by Cremation at 1.30pm in Glasnevin Crematorium.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of May Fitzgerald (née Boyle) of Ballyroe Cottage, Tralee, Kerry / Omeath, Louth

Peacefully at home on July 1st 2017, beloved wife of the late David and dear mother of Michael, Patrick, David, Sheelagh, Mary & Anne.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Noel, Gerard & Stephen, sister Doris, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 7 to 8 pm.

Removal at 8 pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Open Arms Kerry, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home.

Rest in Peace.