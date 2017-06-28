Deaths in Dundalk Wednesday 28 June 2017

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Neill (née McNamee) of Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Warrenpoint.

Beloved wife of the late Owen and dear mother of Charlie, Ann, Gerry and Peter. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Peggy, Deidre and Patricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday at 10.15am, to St. Anne’s Church, Mullaghbuoy, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Lordship Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Breda Malone of 53 Sliabh Breagh, Ardee, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

The death has occurred peacefully of Breda Malone, (retired nurse at Our Lady's Orthopedic Unit, Navan), at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Sadly missed by her loving sister, Marie, her brother Fintan, her sister-in-law Anne, her niece, Laura, relatives and friends.



Reposing at 53 Sliabh Breagh from 7pm Tuesday evening.

Removal Thursday morning at 10.15am arriving for 11am Mass at The Church of The Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick Crehan Cappogue, Dunleer, Louth / Togher, Louth

Peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Patrick, beloved husband of Geraldine (née Meehan) and loving father of Johanne (Lynch), Paula (Johnson), Donna (King), Paddy, Davy and Hannah. Predeceased by his brother Tommy.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Pat, Damien and Martin, daughter-in-law Niamh, 10 grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sisters Mary (Connor), Geraldine (Vallelly), Connie, Eileen (Moynagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his home from 4pm until 9pm on Wednesday and from 2pm until 9pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Finian's Church, Dromin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society.

House private on Friday morning.

Rest In Peace.