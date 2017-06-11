Deaths in Dundalk, Sunday, June 11th, 2017

The death has occurred of Peter Oliver Fearon of Corrakitt, Omeath

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Maire, his loving daughters Margaret, Elizabeth, Pauline and Kathleen, sons Christy, Terence, Peter, Patrick and James. Also by his daughters in law Geraldine, Rosemary, Jennifer and Elaine, sons in law PJ , Michael and Gerald, grand children, great grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law , nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 7.30 pm this Saturday evening. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.