Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday May 24, 2017

The death has occurred of Ann-Marie Caraher (née Hearty) of Upper Merches, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Chris, loving mother of Colin and Gráinne and dear sister of Pauline, Carol and Nicola. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home from 4pm-9pm on Tuesday and from 2pm-8pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and the Sisters of St. Louis c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House Private by Request for Family on Thursday Morning.

May She Rest in Peace