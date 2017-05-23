Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday May 23, 2017

The death has occurred of Ann-Marie Caraher (née Hearty) of Upper Merches, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Chris, loving mother of Colin and Gráinne and dear sister of Pauline, Carol and Nicola. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care and the Sisters of St. Louis c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Maisie Mulholland (née Gartland) of Fatima Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and dedicated Care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home, predeceased by her husband Patrick, sons Owen and Patsy, daughters Philomena (in infancy) and Patricia Mc Shane, Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Gerard, Noel and Jim, daughters Briege Kenwright, Bernadette Roche and Angela Craven, brother Micheal, sons and daughters in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of her daughter Bernadette Roche, Lower Faughart, from 3pm Tuesday afternoon, Removal on Thursday morning to Maisie late residence in Fatima Park for 11.45am, then proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

House Private by Request for Family on Thursday Morning.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Ward (née Brady) of Saint Nicholas Avenue, Dundalk

Unexpectedly at Saint James Hospital Dublin, Bernadette beloved wife of Gerry and loving mother of Andrew, Jennifer, Gerard and Lorraine, Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, sisters Evelyn, Philis, Madge, Josie, Nora, Theresa and Carmel, Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, their partners Linda, Peter, Angelique and Jeff, grandchildren Ebony, Lucy and Jack, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later