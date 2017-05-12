Deaths in Dundalk, Friday May 12th, 2017

The death has occurred of Gloria Barrett (née Craig) of Walterstown, Knockbridge, Dundalk

Peacefully in Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. 9th May 2017. Gloria much loved wife of Michael and dear sister of Anona Fitzell and Lesley Fegan. Deeply regretted by her husband, sisters, brother in law Ronnie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral home, Jocelyn Street, from 2pm until 5pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.50am to Presbyterian Church, Jocelyn Street, arriving for Service at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymascanlon Churchyard.

The death has occurred of Maura (Mary) Crotty (née Mitchell) of Seaford Gardens, Blackrock

Maura, beloved wife of Martin and dear mother of MaryRose, Nuala, Susan, Noreen, Ann, and Patricia and sister of Kitty Traynor. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 11am on a Thursday morning. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Mick Drumgoole of Knockabbey, Louth Village

Predeceased by his brothers Jim and John, his nephew Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, daughters Martina and Joan, sons-in-law Robert and Jason, brothers Peter, Pat, Tom and Tony, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dean, Shane, Arron and Aimee, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12.00 noon to 9.00 pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 11.15 am to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghestown, arriving for Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Reaghestown Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Gray of Willow Grove, Carrick Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Clinic, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Cecilia (nee Laverty) and dear father of Dymphna (McArdle), Seán, Ursula (Skelton) and Michelle (Quinlan). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Darren, Niamh, Jeannette, Christopher, Elliot, Alexandra, Eve, Jack and Joshua, great-grandchildren Seán James, Naoise, Ailbhe and Cillian, sisters Kathleen (McGuill, Manchester) and Eileen (Markey, Seatown), brother Noel (Wales), cousins Rita (McCarron) and Brendan (Hearty), daughter-in-law Andrea, sons-in-law JJ, Jeremy and Viny, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family members. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen Gray, Seatown.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm-7pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association or c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest in Peace

House Private on Friday morning

The death has occurred of Kay Hall (née Woods) of Mill Road, Dundalk and Castleblayney

Peacefully at The Mater Private Hospital, formerly of Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan. Predeceased by her parents Owen and Rose, sister Rose, brothers Oliver, Patrick and Michael. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, daughters Kiera and Emma, son David, sons-in-law Terry and Martin, daughter-in-law Kerrie, grandchildren Ruadhán, Lucy, Dearbhla and Daire, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and wonderful friends.

​Reposing at her residence Mill Road, from Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May She Rest In Peace

No Flowers Please. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society

The death has occurred of Peggy Prendergast (née Brennan) of Cocklehill, Blackrock

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Peggy, beloved wife of the late Noel and dear mother of Noel (Junior). Deeply regretted by her son, her son's girlfriend Helen, sister Phylis, brothers John and Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.40pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

May She Rest in Peace