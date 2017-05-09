Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday May 9th, 2017

The death has occurred of Angela Connor formerly of Mountbagnal, Riverstown, Dundalk

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tom Martin of Fatima Court, Dundalk

Peacefully Sunday 7th May 2017 at his residence. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Annie nee Crawley. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Ann and her husband John, neices Ashling and Carrie, sister Marie, brothers Patsy, Gerard, John and Brendan and their wives Catherine, Liz, Olive and Yvonne, his dear friend Eamon Mulholland, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at his residence from 6pm to 10pm Monday and from 12 noon to 10pm Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday Morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Fatima, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral cortege will drive to Brid - a - Chrin Cemetery for burial.

Family flowers only, Donations Please if desired, to North Louth Hospice.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patricia Tracey (née O'Hare) of St Philomena's, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 8th May 2017. Patricia, beloved wife of the late Sean and dear mother of Ultan, Kieran and Philomena O'Neill and dear grandmother of Ryan, Jason, Jade, Ultan (wee man) and Shane. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Una, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm on Tuesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Haggardstown Cemetery.

House Private on Thursday morning.

May She Rest in Peace.