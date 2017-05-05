Deaths in Dundalk, Friday May 5th, 2017

The death has occurred of John Conlon (Formerly Hughes Park), 13 Slieve Roe Crescent, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his family. Son of the late Lizzie and Mattie and dear brother of the late Mala. Beloved husband of Lilly and dear father of Gerard, Matthew, Paula and the late Eamon.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren, brothers Patsy, Peter, Kevin, Brian and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Bernadette and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May He Rest In Peace