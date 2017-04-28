Deaths in Dundalk, Friday April 28th, 2017

The death has occurred of Fiona Larrissey of Cedarwood Park, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Adored mother of Eimear, beloved daughter of Andy and Teresa and dear sister of Martin, Andrew, Marion, Deirdre, Joseph, Niamh and the late Ciaran. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, parents, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Francis Hollywood of Fatima Drive, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved father of Cathrena and the late Francis and Paul and dear brother of Michael, Gerry, Paddy, Rita and the late Kathleen, Rosie and Jemmy (Ward). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Frederic, sister-in-law Olive, brother-in-law Paul, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 10am to 4.30pm and later, at the residence of his daughter, Shanmullagh, Hackballscross, from 6pm.

Removal from Shanmullagh on Saturday, driving to Fatima Estate via Fagan's Corner, then proceeding on foot at 10.40am from Fatima to St. Joseph's Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice Foundation and The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Patricia McArdle (née Tuohy) of Marsh Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Ted, adored mum of Edward, Patrick and Jimmy, cherished daughter of the late Frank and Teresa and much loved sister of Michael, Frank, Gerard, Noel, Martin, Andrew, Alice, Mary, Briege, Claire and the late Joe.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, brothers, sisters, aunt Frances, uncle Jackie, mother-in-law Briege, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends and her colleagues in 3rd Floor Surgical, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Reposing at the residence of her sister, Mary White, Rathcor, Riverstown from 10am on Friday. Removal on Sunday at 9.15am, to St. Mary’s Church, Lordship, arriving for Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice Foundation.

May She Rest in Peace

House private on Sunday morning, please