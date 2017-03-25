Bridie's passing has left a void for family

The death of Bridie McGivern, 40 Fatima Court, Dundalk, has left a huge void in her loving family. She passed away peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, on February 4, 2017, the day before her 87th birthday

Bridie was born in 1930, and was the daughter of Thomas and Catherine Moore from Toberona.

Bridie met Hugh James (Jimmy) McGivern from Pearse Park, and the two married in 1954. Together they had four adoring children, Katrina, Patrick, Seamus and Thomas.

Bridie and Jimmy were soul mates and it was seldom you would see one without the other.

She worked in both Rawsons and ECCO, before leaving work to concentrate on raising her family.

She took a great pride in her family home and local area, and was a founder member of the Eimear Ladies, Fatima Residents Group, which organised many local events, including social gatherings and Christmas parties and trips away for local children.

She had a great devotion to Saint Brigid and often made the trip to the shrine at Faughart, bringing members of her family along for the outing.

She was first and foremost a family person who took pride in the family members’ achievements and watched with keen interest their development through school, work and sport.

Bridie will be remembered as a smiling, caring lady, a friend to all, a wonderful neighbour and a pleasure to be around.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy in 2008, by her brothers, Sonny and Michael, her sisters Christina Myles, Kathleen Doris and Maggie McArdle and her parents.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Katrina, sons, Patrick, Seamus, Thomas, brother, Brendan, son-in-law, Seán, daughter-in-law, Geraldine, Seamus’ partner, Angela, her grandchildren, Denise, Louise, Seán, Gemma, Tara, Jamie and Michelle, great-grandchildren, Lucy, Liam and Jack, nephews, nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Bridie reposed at the family home in Fatima before her removal on Tuesday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Castletown, where her funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Vinod Thennattil Kuria.

Items symbolising her life including family photographs, scratch cards, a copy of Ireland’s Own and bingo books were presented at the altar at the beginning of the Mass by her children, with narration by eldest grandchild, Denise.

The Readings were given by her grandchildren, Gemma and Jamie, while the Offertory Gifts were presented by Geraldine and Mark.

The Prayers of the Faithful were read by her grand-daughters, Louise, Tara, Michelle, niece, Mary, grandniece, Michelle and nephew, Francis, while the Communion Reflection was delivered by her eldest grandson, Seán.

She was taken from the church to her final resting place in the adjoining graveyard with her husband, Jimmy.