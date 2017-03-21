Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday 21st March, 2017

The death has occured of Maurice Browne

Maurice Browne, Ashling Park, Coxes Demense, Dundalk. Suddenly at home 19th March 2017. Maurice, son of the late Joe and Eithne and brother of Patricia and the late Una. Deeply regretted by his sister, relatives and friends.

Funeral prayers at 11.0' Clock on Tuesday in Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street. Followed by burial in Bridge-a-Chrin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Mongo) Grimes

Gerard Grimes, Hughes Park, Dundalk. Suddenly at home, 20th March 2017. Gerry (Mongo), beloved father of Joseph, Róisín and Rory and uncle of Lena, Sharon, Megan and Christopher and brother of Josephine. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am to St Fursey's Church Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rita White (née Coburn)

Rita White (née) Coburn, Sunday 19th March 2017, Peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth County Hospital. Predeceased by her grandaughter Ellen, brothers Vincent, Francis and Kevin, sister Ann, Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sons Michael and Seamus, daughters Isobel O'Hare and Mary Dullaghan, sisters Briege and Maureen, sons in-law Joe and Aidan, daughters in-law Rita and Gillian, grandchildren Natasha, Amy, Niamh, Darren, Justine and James, great-grandson Noah, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence, Cherryvale, Bay Estate from Tuesday 11am to 8pm, Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of The Holy Family Muirhevnamor arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followerd by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) McKenna, Rathescar South, Dunleer, peacefully at The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

​Reposing at Connors Funeral Home, Dunleer from 6pm until 9pm on Monday and from 4pm on Tuesday, followed by removal at 7pm to Saint Kevin's Church, Philipstown, arriving for evening prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o' clock followed by burial in Mosstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, in lieu to the Palliative Care Team, Dochas Centre, Drogheda.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Shields

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lily née Byrne, cherished father of Jim, Stephen, Mary Clarke, Paul, Brendan and Ann Mitchell. Jimmy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday and Monday between 4 o'clock and 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40 o'clock, walking to St Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Thereafter to St Patrick's Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The North Louth Hospice. (Donation Box at Church) Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.