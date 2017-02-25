The Death has occurred of Eithne Murray (nee McDonnell) late of North Road Finglas and Glyde Farm Tallanstown Co Louth on 24th January last following a prolonged illness bravely borne at home and laterally at St Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

Eithne was a pharmacist by profession and had worked for a time in Colman O'Flynn's pharmacy in Ardee and following her marriage to Gerard Murray (late of Carrickmacross) for a time in Carrickmacross. Eithne was predeceased by her husband Gerard and son David and a little over a year ago by her late brother Peadar McDonnell Glyde Farm.

Eithne is survived by her daughter Mrs Trina Bergin Alvor Portugal and by her sons Garda Declan Murray Ashbourne, Sean Finglas and Alan (Dunboyne) Grandchildren and Great grandson.

Sister in law Sally McDonnell Glyde Farm, Nephew Tom McDonnell (Glyde Farm) nieces Mrs Marie McGuinness Hilltown Bellewstown, Mrs Paula Pryor Drogheda, Mrs Elaine O'Regan Germany and Mrs Grainne McArdle Johnstons. Grand Nieces and Grand nephews cousins relatives and Friends.

Her funeral took place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth Village on Thursday 26th and the chief celebrant was Rev Thomas McGeough former P.P. Crossmaglen and C.C. Ardee cousin of the deceased accompanied by Rev McArdle P.P. Louth.

Internment took place in Louth Cemetery. Jim Conlon and Finlay undertakers Ardee had carriage of the funeral. Eithne's month's mind mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth Village on Saturday 25th February next at 7.30pm.