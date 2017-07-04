Re-Gen issue statement on planned Warrenpoint waste treatment plant

Re-Gen, the Newry based company who have applied for permission to develop a waste treatment at Warrenpoint Harbour have issued a statement regarding their proposed development.

It reads as follows:

"Re-Gen Waste Ltd has submitted a Pollution Prevention and Control (PPC) Permit application to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) for the operation of a waste management facility in Warrenpoint Harbour.

"Re-Gen Waste is the sole applicant for the aforementioned permit. Warrenpoint Harbour Authority is in no way associated with this application.



"The PPC application process is a regulatory system implemented in Northern Ireland and regulated by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency. A PPC license is the first of several regulatory approvals required to operate a facility of this nature.



"As part of the process, as with any application of this nature, operators have to demonstrate that best available practices are being implemented to prevent and minimise emissions into the environment.



"An application has been submitted to NIEA that outlines how the facility will be developed and managed in accordance with best available techniques.



"This facility would primarily serve as a transfer point for hazardous waste that is already transported through the port daily.



"The facility would be regulated by the NIEA to ensure that it is being operated in a manner to mitigate any impact on the environment and residents in the area.



"Once operational, NIEA would undertake regular site audits to ensure that the facility is being operated in a compliant and environmentally safe manner.



"The facility would be purposely developed for the management of aqueous waste that requires ph stabilistation.



"All surfaces at the site would be a suitable hard standing for the activities conducted, to prevent potential contaminants from entering the soil.



"All drainage associated with waste storage areas would be diverted to a sealed tank. Any liquid captured in this tank would be removed from the site to an appropriately licensed treatment or disposal facility.



"A detailed management plan has been developed for agreement with NIEA to control all operations on the site and put in place measures to prevent impacts such as:

Odour

Noise

Litter

Potentially polluting emissions to air and water

Pests and vermin



"Any liquids received and stored at the facility that have a potential to impact on the environment would be stored within sealed tanks in bunded areas with a capacity of 110% of the stored volume.



"Therefore in the unlikely event that a leak was to occur, this would be immediately and effectively captured and contained within the bund.



"If approvals are granted, the facility will be operated by Re-Gen Waste and licensed by the NIEA.

"Re-Gen Waste is an environmentally responsible organisation with vast experience the waste management sector having undertaken the management and processing of waste throughout the UK and Ireland since 2004.



"Re-Gen Waste has a comprehensive quality and environmental management system, which the proposed facility at Warrenpoint Harbour would be operated in accordance with.



"Re-Gen Waste will undertake a comprehensive community consultation exercise prior to 31st August 2017 which will be advertised in local press, the company website, the company’s social media channels and through political representatives in the area.

"Any concerns with regard to the application will be addressed during this exercise. There will be no further developments with regard to the facility until this consultation has taken place.



"Re-Gen Waste is invested in our people and their families and continues to play an integral part in the community. We are committed to applying the highest possible duty of care to our employees, the environment and the wider community."