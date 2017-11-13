Number plates stolen from vehicle in Dundalk in broad daylight

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information after the number plates were stolen from a car in broad daylight in Dundalk.

According to Gardaí, a man parked his car on Chapel Street last Thursday morning. Upon his return it was discovered that the number plates had been stolen from the vehicle.

The car, a Chrysler Grand Voyager had been parked on Chapel Street from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday last and it is during this time that the number plated were stolen.

The number plates read WV 11 SZW.

Gardaí are asking that if anyone has seen these plates, to contact Dundalk Garda Station at 042 938 8400.