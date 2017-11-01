North East Business Academy to host meeting in Dundalk

BUSINESS owners in Dundalk are being invited to attend an upcoming North East Business Academy meeting about human resources.

The next Academy meeting is due to take place at the offices of PKF-FPM, Quayside Business Park, Dundalk on Tuesday, November 7 at 7.30am.

Organised by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, the meeting will host guest speaker Eugene Grant from Hands-On HR.

Based in Dundalk, Hands-On HR is a HR consulting firm specialising in all aspects of Human Resources.

Founded in 2006, Hands-On HR is accredited by the Institute of Occupational Safety & Health and is qualified to provide a variety of health and safety services and training.

Tickets can be booked via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/north-east-business-academy-networking-meeting-7th-november-2017-tickets-39416372431