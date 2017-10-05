PHOTOS: A stunning classic Dundalk townhouse with a modern twist

No. 10 Faughart Terrace, St. Mary's Rd, Dundalk

Local estate agents Blue Sky Property have brought to the market this stunning end of terrace townhouse in Dundalk.

It is described as "a beautiful substantial 4 bedroom end of terrace townhouse. This impressive period property has been completely refurbished and extended in recent years and yet still retains many of its character and wonderful features."

The house also boosts a fabulous garden to the rear.

"The stunning family room is to the rear with its french doors leading out into the south facing patio and back garden. On entering No. 10 you are greeted by a well proportioned hallway with living room to the right, with bay window and stunning original slate fireplace. Double doors lead you into the large kitchen/dining room with utility room and guest bathroom.

"The first floor has a master bedroom with ensuite plus a bijou sunroom. You also have a family bathroom and further double bedroom. On the second floor you have two double bedrooms and a small bathroom. Outside you have side access with electric gates and enough parking for two cars.

"The garden is mature and private with a number of fruit trees, a perfect place for all the family to relax and unwind. No. 10 is the answer for all those looking for an upmarket townhouse close to every possible amenity."

Blue Sky Property are guiding €395,000. For all further inquiries contact Blue Sky Property on 042-9329333.