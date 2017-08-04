Ardee Golf Club is seeking expressions of interest for the franchise of its Catering Operation. This is a fantastic opportunity to take on a high calibre franchise at the heart of the one of the most highly regarded Golf Clubs in the entire region.

Over time Ardee Golf Club has built up a reputation for our excellent catering facilities. We are now seeking a franchisee who will elevate even further the high standards for which the club is renowned. The closing date for applications is Thursday, August 31.



About Ardee Golf Club

Established in 1911, Ardee Golf Club is located within walking distance of the historic town of Ardee and just 35 minutes from Dublin Airport. It is home to a mature 18 hole parkland course which is a hugely popular course with groups, societies and visitors all year round.



How to apply

If you are interested in this wonderful opportunity and would like to discuss it in more detail, then please contact:honsec@ardeegolfclub.com or info@handsonhr.ie. All applications will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.