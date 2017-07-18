WATCH: Former Louth GAA star Ciaran Byrne stars in hilarious new video
Former Louth GAA star Ciaran Byrne turns his hand to cooking - with funny results
Former Louth GAA star Ciaran 'Casey' Byrne has forged a successful career with AFL side Carlton Football Club over in Australia since leaving these shores.
In a new video with the club he turns his hand to cooking - with hilarious results.
Move forward to the 4:00 minute mark for our favourite part....
Video: Carlton Football Club
