WATCH: Former Louth GAA star Ciaran Byrne stars in hilarious new video

Former Louth GAA star Ciaran Byrne turns his hand to cooking - with funny results

Former Louth GAA star Ciaran 'Casey' Byrne has forged a successful career with AFL side Carlton Football Club over in Australia since leaving these shores.

In a new video with the club he turns his hand to cooking - with hilarious results.

Move forward to the 4:00 minute mark for our favourite part....

Video: Carlton Football Club