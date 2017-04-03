PROBE: Gardaí investigate possibility of serial arsonist being at large in Carlingford

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around two attempted arson attacks on two different properties in Carlingford over the weekend.



The incidents took place between 12am and 1am. In the first instance someone tried to set fire to the front door of a house.

The man was disturbed by residents and ran off.

Within an hour a man tried to reach into a house to set fire to the curtains of a downstairs room.

Gardaí believe the same individual is responsible, but no one saw the suspect long enough to give a description. It is also unclear whether it was a one incident from someone in town for the weekend or if the man is a local.

Witnesses are asked to contact Gardaí.

They have said that homeowners in the town should remain vigilant against an attack from the man.