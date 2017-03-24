PROPERTY: The inside of this Dundalk home is not what you would expect

54 Old Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk. €240,000

It's certainly a case of what lies beyond the front door is something very special and very quirky with this unassuming Dundalk home in Old Muirhevna.

It is a superbly stylish four bedroom semi-detached residence finished with a use of modern, high specification finishes which is sure to appeal.



The kitchen has a real city vibe - think New York or London.

The accommodation offers a unique layout on the ground floor with a mainly open plan style. Upon entering this home, viewers will see the large family sitting room, open plan kitchen/diner, and the hugely unique pantry area with a hidden door to the rear study/lounge. On the first floor, four double bedrooms and two bathrooms offer all the ingredients necessary for family living.

Externally, this home is also sure to impress with garage, utility and idyllic garden room hidden at the bottom of the sun drenched south facing rear garden.

This truly is a home with a difference and can only be fully appreciated upon viewing.



