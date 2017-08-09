Powerful exhibition and documentary to come to An Táin Dundalk this month

Drogheda NGO Development Perspectives have joined forces with Trócaire to bring the exhibition ‘A Home Truth’ and documentary ‘This is Palestine’ to Dundalk this month in An Táin Arts Centre.

Both exhibition and documentary focus on the lives of people affected by living the daily reality of military occupation and economic blockade in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian territories.

‘Home Truth’ is an installation which sheds light on Israel’s destruction of Palestinian homes, and the impact this has on the lives of those affected.

This interactive exhibition is created from household items and other artefacts, representing the remnants of a home that has been destroyed.

The exhibition will run from 29 - 30th August, 10am - 4pm and is free of charge.

‘This is Palestine’ - is a new documentary, co-produced by Trócaire, which follows Riverdance founder John McColgan on a journey through Gaza and the West Bank.

The film features powerful interviews with people who have lost their homes, land or family members as a result of the ongoing conflict, as well as inspiring footage of the Israeli and Palestinian activists working together for a just peace.

The screening will take place on the 30th of August at 8pm. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance from An Táin Art Centre’s website or on 0429332332.

For more information on both events please contact deborah@developmentperspectives.ie