Second date for Reginald D. Hunter in Dundalk
Extra gig announced after first sold out so quickly
After the first date sold out so quickly, the Spirit Store have managed to book US comedian Reginald D. Hunter for a second date at the George's Quay venue.
Tickets at €25 went on sale this week for the second show, which will take place on 11th October.
October will be a busy month at the Spirit Store, with Irish comedian David O'Doherty playing a few days after Reginald D. Hunter, on Saturday 14th October.
The following day sees one of Ireland's most popular singer-songwriters, Mundy, perform with his old band, on his “Jelly Legs 21 Tour”
For more information on all upcoming Spirit Store events, go to www.spiritstore.ie/
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on