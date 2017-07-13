Second date for Reginald D. Hunter in Dundalk

After the first date sold out so quickly, the Spirit Store have managed to book US comedian Reginald D. Hunter for a second date at the George's Quay venue.

Tickets at €25 went on sale this week for the second show, which will take place on 11th October.

October will be a busy month at the Spirit Store, with Irish comedian David O'Doherty playing a few days after Reginald D. Hunter, on Saturday 14th October.

The following day sees one of Ireland's most popular singer-songwriters, Mundy, perform with his old band, on his “Jelly Legs 21 Tour”

For more information on all upcoming Spirit Store events, go to www.spiritstore.ie/