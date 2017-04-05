TONIGHT | Huge treat for comedy fans in Dundalk

If you’re in Dundalk tonight and in the mood for some alternative entertainment, you could do worse than calling into Dropout Comedy in Eoin’s Bar on Clanbrassil St. Dundalk. The momentum that the monthly comedy night is quietly building, is drawing comedians from all over and Ireland and abroad, to tap into very left of centre humour that its crowd is lapping up.

Conceived (or ill-conceived some might say) by DKIT students, Brian O’Toole, Matt Malone and James Cadden, Dropout Comedy began as a student comedy night in September 2016 and has been steadily growing its following since then. As well as showcasing the talents of up and coming comedians from DKIT, the night has hosted guests from all over Ireland, including Eve Darcy, Stephen Stackpoole, Bill De Courcy and Andrew Gilmore.

MC for this Wednesday’s event, Brian O’Toole has this to say: “You may not realise this but comedians are very sad people and so you have the potential to bring momentary glimpses of joy into the otherwise tragic lives of our comedic performers. Just one laugh can provide the emotional nourishment these comedians so desperately need. You have the power! Anywhoo...the show starts at 9pm sharp and it's FREE! Bring your friends, bring your enemies, bring your friends with benefits, you can even bring strangers (provided you don't kidnap them)!”

Headlining tonight’s event is the winner of 2016 Show Me The Funny award, Ashley Bentley. Joining her on the night will be Frank Avocado O Connor, Declan Byrne, Chris O Neil, Mark McConnell, Richie Bree, Aidan Shields and James Cadden.