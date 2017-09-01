Online registration for Ardee 2017 Seamie Weldon Memorial 5K Road Race closes today

Online registration for the 2017 Seamie Weldon Memorial 5K Road Race closes at 5pm today.

Once online registration is closed, competitors can still register in person.

2017 will be the third year of Ardee & District A.C. running the Seamie Weldon Memorial 5K road race.

According to Ardee & District Athletic Club, last year was a huge success - it was a wonderful way to remember Seamie and celebrate his years of dedication to Ardee & District A.C. and athletics in general.

The Race is run on an interesting and varied course which has been AAI approved. There is cash prizes for all categories with trophies for the Juniors.

The Seamie Weldon Memorial Cup will be presented to the winning men’s team & The Jimmy Bradley Memorial Cup will be presented to the winning women’s team.

Jimmy Bradley who sadly passed away earlier last year was seen by the club as another great ambassador for Ardee & District A.C.

Presentations & refreshments will be served in the Mary’s club rooms afterwards.

Part of proceeds will be donated to the Ardee Hospice. 15 euro on line entries & 20 euro on the day (cut off for on the day entries 11.30am)

To register for the race go here