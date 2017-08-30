Louth County Council announce temporary closure of Ardee roads

Louth County Council have announced the temporary closure of roads in Ardee to facilitate road strengthening works.

The closures will take place from Thursday 8 September to Thursday 14 September inclusive at four different locations.

According to the Louth County Council website, the details are as follows:

From 8:00pm on Wednesday 6 September until 6:00am on Thursday 7 September and from 8:00pm on Thursday 7 September until 6:00am on Friday 8 September.

National Primary Road, N52 (Kells Road), from its junction with National Primary Road, N2 to its junction with Regional Road, R165 at Mandistown Cross.

Detour as follows-

Westbound- Travel south along N2 to its junction with Regional Road, R165 at Blakestown Cross. Travel west along R165 to its junction with N52 at Mandistown Cross. End of detour.

Eastbound- Above route in reverse.

Local access will be provided.

From 8:00pm on Thursday 7 Sept until 6:00am on Friday 8 September 2017.

Local Secondary Road, LS-52300 (Tierney Street), from its junction with National Primary Road, N2 to end of cul-de-sac.

Local access will be provided.

From 8:00pm until 06:00am the following morning from Monday 11 September to Thursday 14 September 2017 inclusive.

Regional Road R170 (Hale Street) from its junction with National Road, N2 to its junction with Local Primary Road, LP-122836 (Richardstown Road).

Detour as follows-

Westbound- Travel east along Local Primary Road, LP-122836, north along Local Primary Road, LP-12290 (Castleguard Road) to its junction with N33 Link Road, west along N33 to its roundabout junction with National Primary Road, N52, south along N52 & N2 through Ardee Town to its junction with R170 (Hale Street). End of detour.

Eastbound- Above route in reverse.

Local access will be provided.

From 8:00pm until 06:00am the following morning from Monday 11 September to Thursday 14 September 2017 inclusive.

Local Primary Road, LP-12600 (John Street) from its junction with National Primary Road N2 to its junction with Regional Road, R165 at Shanlis Cross.

Detour as follows-

Southwest bound- Travel south along National Primary Road N2 to its junction with Regional Road, R165 at Blakestown Cross. Travel west along R165 to its junction with LP-12600 (John Street) at Shanlis Cross. End of detour.

Northeast bound- Above route in reverse.

Local access will be provided.

For updates and further information go to the Louth County Council website