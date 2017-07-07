Venezuela Boutique opens in Ardee

A new high-fashion ladies boutique opened last week in Irish Street, Ardee, County Louth, bringing many top European labels to the region.

Venezuela Boutique markets an exclusive range of leading fashion brand-labels from Europe and further afield.

The new store joins the existing Venezuela Boutiques in Mullingar, County Westmeath and Skerries, County Dublin.

Venezuela Boutique says that they ‘have been helping smart women dress well for over a decade’ and they say that their philosophy is ‘to offer beautiful clothes that change lives’.

Buying for the store is undertaken principally by founder and proprietor Sandra Cumisky who travels to leading fashion houses throughout Europe to ensure her clients can have the very best of the ever-evolving European fashion scene.

‘It is satisfying and exhilarating,’ she says, ‘to know that the women we dress are among the most fashionable in the world.’

The new Ardee boutique assures all visitors that they will receive a warm welcome to their new store.

Enquiries are always welcome also by calling 041 685 8725 - or by dropping an email to venezuelaboutique@gmail.com