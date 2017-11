Woodview Celtic’s Cian Myles and Johnny Boylan of Oldcastle United. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Cain Bromley skips past Tommy O’Reilly of Oldcastle United. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Cian Bromley skips past Tommy O’Reilly of Oldcastle United(Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic manager Conor Macken. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Jason Myles celebrates opening the scoring against Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s goalscorer Jason Myles (R) celebrates with team mate Caolan Dines. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Jason Myles. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Jason Myles and Ciaran Caffrey of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Deane Browne and Ciaran Cafferey of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

(Pic: Ciarán Culligan)Woodview Celtic’s Deane Browne and Ciaran Cafferey of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Jason Myles is denied by a last ditch tackle from Eamonn Boyle of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Stephen Begley connects with a corner ahead of Ciaran Caffrey of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Stephen Begley connects with a corner ahead of Ciaran Caffrey of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Stephen begley’s effort was cleared off the line by Jason Scully of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Deane Browne celebrates scoring. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Caolan Dines and Aaron Kiernan of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview’s Raymond McCann and Johnny Boylan of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

(Pic: Ciarán Culligan)Woodview’s Raymond McCann and Johnny Boylan of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview’s Deane Browne and Ciaran Caffrey of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

(Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview’s Dean Hoey and Johnny Boylan of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview’s Dean Hoey and Johnny Boylan of Oldcastle(Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview’s Deane Browne and Ciaran Caffrey of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview’s Dean Hoey and Johnny Boylan of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Shea McArdle and Tommy O’Reilly of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Jason Myles (L) congratulates goalscorer Cian Bromley. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Stephen Begley and Jason Scully of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Stephen Begley and Jason Scully of Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Jason Myles fires home his sides fourth goal against Oldcastle. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Woodview Celtic’s Jason Myles celebrates scoring his second goal of the game against Oldcastle in the Muirhevnamor Astro on Sunday afternoon. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)