Medal Success for Glenmore AC

On Sunday last, the annual Louth senior cross country championship and juvenile cross country 4 x 500m relays took place at Newtownstalaban, Drogheda.

Glenmore travelled with seven teams and it proved a very successful day for the club. Perfect conditions, a bright, cold crisp morning saw our U10 girls pave the way for a great day out. Emma Mc Carragher, Katie McDonald, Grace Keenan and Jessica White took the silver medal.

The U10 boys was a tighter race with the medal positions changing throughout the race, the Glenmore team of Elliot Nichols, Craig Touhy, Mario Liam Gaztambide and Cian Magee finishing strong to claim the bronze medal.

The U12 girls also took the bronze medal, Lucy White, Ellen Callan, Mia Ashby and Ava Ashby completed this team.

The U12 boys had tough opposition and finished outside the medals but did themselves proud, Eoin Callan, Luke Ryan, Cormac Mc Coy and Shane Gallagher made up this team.

The U14 girls ran well finishing third, the team was Lisa Conlon, Ava Brady, Emily Touhy and Blathnaid Murphy. The U16 girls and boys ran together, the boys team of Niall Brady, Darragh Brady, Ciaran Flynn and Eoin Mc Cann finished in second position just pipped in the last 100m, the girls team of Katie Conlon, Ciara Quinn, Nicole Barry and Anna McArdle also finished in second place. A great morning’s running by everyone, well done all!

The women’s and men’s events followed and Glenmore had a strong contingent in the 10,000m. Shane Toner was first Glenmore man home in 4th position followed by team mates Shane Lynch, Ciaran Walsh, Paul Savage, Kenneth McBride, Patrick White and Tony Ashby. Well done to Cormac Barry, junior cross country winner.

Glenmore AC will hold their annual table quiz on Friday evening next, November 10th in Fergusons Bar, Gyles Quay. Tickets will be on sale at the track on Tuesday evening, €5 each or table of 4 €20. Please show your support for your club.

For more information and photos please see www.glenmoreac.com