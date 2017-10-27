St. Vincent's claim victory at well-run Louth Schools Camogie blitz

Almost 90 girls took part at the first secondary schools Camogie blitz on Tuesday last, October 24, in Termonfeckin.

A great event saw some first-time players participate with teams from Ballymakenny, Drogheda; Our Lady's, Drogheda; St. Oliver's, Drogheda; Scoil Ui Mhuiri, Dunleer; St. Louis, Dundalk and St. Vincent's, Dundalk in attendance.

Given all the recent bad weather, the blitz was played in glorious sunshine which made for excellent playing conditions. And after a round robin format, St. Vincent's and Ballymakenny qualified for the final, where the Dundalk girls prevailed.

Well done to all who helped to make this happen, especially to Lorraine Young and Orla O'Connor from Louth Camogie who were referees on the day. Thanks to the teachers for taking the time and coaching the girls. Special thanks to Sabrina Larkin from Leinster Camogie, for her assistance with this and other initiatives to help Camogie development in Louth.

Another blitz is planned in November, so the girls and teachers are out there practicing already.