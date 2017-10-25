REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth Senior Hurling Championship Team of the Year

Following the conclusion of the Louth Senior Hurling Championship recently, The Democrat - with the help of our team - have put together our team of the championship.

It's revealed above and we have attached why they were chosen below...

1. Paul Delaney (Naomh Moninne) - Had a fine year between the sticks. His pucking out is both long and accurate, while his shot-stopping is again very competent. Deserving of the slot.

2. Paul Challoner (Naomh Moninne) - One of the Moninne players who committed to the inter-county set-up this season, Challoner enjoyed a strong campaign at corner-back. Quick over the ground and strong in the tackle, he was played particularly well in the final.



3. Chris Lennon (Naomh Moninne) - Exceptional in all the games. A tower of strength at centre-full, he was most impressive in the win over Knockbridge in Dowdallshill. A terrific reader of the play, Lennon was the outstanding candidate for the slot.

4. Wayne Tracey (St. Fechin's) - Deserving of the honour. Played well throughout as the Hoops came back from the dead to make the championship final. Tidy and committed, Tracey rarely makes an error.

5. Matthew Fee (Naomh Moninne) - An extremely wise head on very young shoulders. The wing-back is on course to complete a minor and senior hurling championship double Outstanding in the games versus Knockbridge and St. Fechin's in the latter end of the championship, he's one to watch.



6. Óisín Drumm (Naomh Moninne) - The undisputed wearer of the number six jersey. Drumm cruised through games as if the ball was attracted to him. He performed exceptionally well throughout, however, when composure was required, he added it against Knockbridge in the final group match, pulling off superb catches before distributing tidily.

7. Gerard Smyth (Pearse Óg) - A strange position for the Louth player, however, Smyth operated at left-half in Pearse Óg's matches against Naomh Moninne and St. Fechin's. Particularly against Moninne, Smyth was outstanding at both winning possession and pointing frees at the opposite end.

8. Darren O'Hanrahan (Naomh Moninne) - Hugely missed by Louth in 2017, though his decision to give full-commitment to the Moninne cause proved worthwhile. O'Hanrahan was tremendous at centre-field, arguably enjoying his best year of club hurling to date.

9. Feidhelm Joyce (Naomh Moninne) - What a find this powerhouse has been. An absolute sensation who belies his tender years. Joyce could arguably be in the running for the Player of the Year award. Tremendously energetic and talented, he's a guy we'll be hearing a lot from in the years ahead.

10. Seaghán Conneely (St. Fechin's) - Enjoyed a strong year at both inter-county and club level. He was particularly impressive in the semi-final win over Knockbridge.

11. Paddy Lynch (St. Fechin's) - The county's leading marksman could slot into any of the forward positions. He almost single-handedly dragged the Hoops to a third final in three seasons with his marksmanship, while his scoring prowess in the Wee County jersey was there for all to see.

12. Ronan Geoghegan (Naomh Moninne) - The only man for the job. Unerring in practically every championship match, Geoghegan is surely a name the county selectors will need to consider for 2018. He fired Moninne on their way to a first Paddy Kelly Cup in seven-years.

13. Michael Ryan (St. Fechin's) - The number 13 spot was a toss-up between Ryan and Moninne's David Yore. But Ryan just gets the nod having fought so hard in attack during the championship final. He also hit three-points from play in the semi-final win over Knockbridge

14. Andrew Mackin (Naomh Moninne) - Recovering from injury, Mackin's year could hardly have went much better. Led a potent Moninne attack from their opening night demolition of St. Fechin's to the Castlebellingham showpiece. A goal-getter, he's another who the county management need to chase for 2018.

15. Shane Fennell (Knockbridge) - Fennell was to the fore in Knockbridge's opening round wins over Pearse Óg and St. Fechin's, while he maintained the 'Bridge charge in the final group contest against Moninne. An obvious inclusion.

Unlucky omissions - David Yore, Diarmuid Murphy, John Martin, Andrew McArdle (Naomh Moninne), John Crosbie (St. Fechin's), David Kettle, Mark Wallace (Knockbridge), Shane Callan, Gary O'Brien (Pearse Óg)