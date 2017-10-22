Ardee, St. Mary's take Junior 2A Championship title

Junior 2A Championship final

Ardee, St. Mary's 2-7 St. Fechin's 0-6

Ardee, St. Mary's are Junior 2A champions once again. This following their comprehensive victory over St. Fechin's in Darver on Sunday afternoon.

Conor Gillespie and Cian Commins bagged decisive goals in either half to put the tie beyond the Termonfeckin men - who were operating out of Division Five this season.

Harry Haughney brought the good fight for the Seasiders, but overall they had no reponse to Ardee’s fire power. Louth minor Gillespie sparkled, notching 1-2 for himself, and former Dundalk FC player Ross Gaynor scored the game's opening two-points.

For the Deesiders - competition specialists - this is their third competition win in four-years.

Ardee, St. Marys: Pauric Malone; David Woods, Paul Malone, Wayne Matthews; David Carroll, Shane McCoy, Robbie Clarke; Gavin Douglas, Johnny McMahon; Mark Gorman, Fergal Diamond, Ross Gaynor (0-2); Craig Keenan (0-1), Gavin Commins (1-1), Conor Gillespie (1-2, 0-1 free)

Subs: Conor Hennessy for Keenan (HT), Philip Trainor for Douglas (40), Brian McCoy for Diamond (50), Lorcan Dixon for Woods (54), Peter Clarke for Robbie Clarke (60), Killian Scott for Gorman (60)

St. Fechin's: Keith McCarthy; Stephen McEvoy, Leo McGrane, Pete Murphy; Marc Hines, Conor Phillips, Gerard Campbell; Seán McConnell, Pádraig O’Donoghue; Alex Phillips, Harry Haughney (0-3), Evan Kelly (0-1); Matthew Flanagan (0-2), Fergal McNally, Harry McCarthy

Subs: Conor Barnes for Alex Phillips (38), Paul Dillon for McEvoy (45), Darren O’Neill for McNally (49), John Crosbie for McCarthy (59), Cormac Hughes for Kelly (62)

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride's)