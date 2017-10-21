Brian Murphy, Stephen Maguire and Patsy Cole inducted into Dundalk Summer League Hall of Fame

Brian Murphy (St. Patrick's)

Brian began his football career with St. Joseph's U14 team, later joining St. Patrick's minors. Between 1955-60, he helped the Pats Summer League team win a host of trophies, including back-to-back league and cup doubles, in 1959 and 1960.

Joining Dundalk, he won a Castrol Cup medal with the B team in the 1964/5 season, playing in his usual full-back position. Other locals to lift the Castrol Cup were Gerry Savage, Brian and Tommy McConville, Jim Smith and captain Francie Callan. As understudy to the great Patsy McKeown, Brian was curtailed in his senior appearances.

With the onset of the Fox era, he drifted back to Summer League football and, under John Murphy's management, he won the 1972 Summer League with Bank Rovers. Prior to this he lined out with Rangers in the AUL league and when he pressed into a strikers role, he scored in practically every game, even northing a hat-trick.

A superb defender, he gave nothing less than 100% every time he crossed the white line. In 2006, he was selected at left-full back in the 1960's Summer League team of the decade, an honour he richly deserved.

Stephen Maguire (Bank Rovers)



It was with Bank United that Stephen started his football career under the guidance of Paddy Townley. In the early 60s, he won league and cup doubles at U15 and U17 level in the Minor League over arch enemies Rangers.

He was part of the Bank midfield trinity along with Thomas Kelledy and Eddie O'Connell. Along with Kelledy and Rangers pair Tommy McConville and Jim Smith, he was called up for trials with the Irish Youth team. Only Thomas Kelledy made it to the youth tournament in Portugal, but all made it to League of Ireland standard. When Bank merged with Park Rangers in 1964, to be renamed Bank Rovers, Stephen joined Ollie Allen as a team mate, the player after which the Hall of Fame is named.

Stephen stepped up to the Dundalk Youths and B team before making the senior side in '64. Between 1964-1966, he made 16 first-team appearances, earning the princely sum of £2-10s a week. He lined out with Dundalk in the last game played at the old Oriel Park against Cork Hibs which was lost 6-3, on March 20th '66. With returning to local soccer, he lined out with Rangers in the 1966/7 AUL League. He won the second division of the Summer League with Racing Club in '76 and narrowly missed out on a cup medal when Carlingford beat them 1-0 in the final. The very talented midfielder ended his football career with several Maytime Indoor 5-a-side medals with Bank.

Patsy Cole (Arsenal)

Patsy started out with Arsenal Minors in the late 1950s, playing in the Dundalk Minor League and the Dublin Schoolboys League.

He then moved up to the Summer League and along with fellow team mates Brian McConville, Davey McArdle and Kevin Byrne, he went on trial to Blackburn Rovers, in 1959.

When Arsenal dropped out of the Summer League after their 1962 play-off for the league title with Border Legion failed to take place, he joined Hearts, formerly AOH and won the Dundalk Challenge Cup with a win over Shamrocks. The Brackin Cup was also lifted with a 3-1 victory over Glyde Rovers. A cup treble was dashed by the Pats who won the Harp Lager Cup on a 4-2 scoreline.

Patsy made the Dundalk senior team in the 1964/5 season, making six starting line-ups. The following season he made 15 appearances, scoring once from his full-back position. His lone goal was scored in the Marist Grounds when Dundalk beat Sligo 2-1 in a league match, while Oriel Park was being turned around. Patsy has the distinction of playing for the town in the last game played at the old sloping pitch against Cork Hibs.

After turning down a move to Drogheda, who were prepared to pay £300 for him, he dropped out of football while still at a very young age. A stylish, classy defender, his early retirement was a great loss to local football.