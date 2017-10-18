Report and Gallery | Glenmuir U13's vs Rock Celtic U13's

U13 Premier Division

Glenmuir Utd 1-2 Rock Celtic

Rock Celtic extended their lead at the top of the U13 Premier Division after this narrow one goal victory over Glenmuir Utd at Glenmuir Park on Saturday morning.

The result was harsh on the home side who had the majority of possession and created more chances, but it's goals that win games and an early first-half strike from Cian Walsh and an early second-half strike from Ben Cahill proved the difference.

Glenmuir started at a blistering pace and should have scored after only 20 seconds when Steve Okeke showed lovely skills to dance through a couple of tackles and split open the Rock Celtic defence to set up Lonan O’Hanlon, but his side-footed effort could only find the side netting.

Okeke repeated the exact same run just a minute later, going through a static Rock defence and rolling into the path of Liam O’Connor, but he dragged his shot wide of the post. Glenmuir created a third chance with only four-minutes gone when Robert Kilgallen threaded a pass through to Daniel Brogan, but his low cross failed to connect with the in-rushing Patrick Curley for another let off for the visitors.

Glenmuir would soon regret the missed chances when Rock scored with their first attack in the 9th minute. Walsh was the scorer after he capitalised on a poor clearance from the Glenmuir defence after a foul on ‘keeper Conor Weir was waved on by the referee and Walsh showed no hesitation to curl the ball over Weir into the top-corner. Glenmuir soon regained their rhythm and continued with their impressive start with a fine effort from John Duffy denied by Shane O’Connor in the Rock Celtic nets.

Kilgallen was very neat on the ball, winning the midfield battle and linking up play quickly with the busy Okeke, but Eoin McDonnell in the Rock Celtic defence was excellent.

Ben Cahill struck a second goal for the visitors one-minute into the second-half after a quick throw-in on the left wing caught the Glenmuir defence asleep and he brilliantly fired home from the edge of the penalty area to make it 0-2. It was clinical finish from Cahill leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb, however, they responded in a positive fashion and sub Anniss Himeur was denied by a flying save from O’Connor after another flowing move involving five Glenmuir players. While, at the other end, a well-struck free-kick by Ryan Doran was pushed away by Weir.

The home side deservedly reduced the deficit in the 51st minute with a superb strike by Kilgallen who powered home a shot from outside the box to make it 1-2. Glenmuir continued to pile on the pressure searching for an equaliser with Okeke stretching the Rock defence on several occasions, but a solid performance from central defenders McDonnell and Doran helped earn all three-points for the Rock.

Glenmuir Utd: Conor Weir, Anniss Himeur, Jimmy Haning, Diken Jambo Gula, Emmanuel Btunvabare, Dara McGeough, Patrick Curley, Robert Kilgallen, Steve Okeke, Daniel Brogan, Liam O’Connor, Lonan O’Hanlon, Ryan McEneaney, Jack Mallon, Emmanuel Ojo, Fionn Connolly, John Duffy

Rock Celtic: Shane O’Connor, Evan Kearney, Daniel Cartwright, Eoin McDonnell, Ryan Doran, Ronan Callaghan, Francis Lynch, Thomas McNamara, Sean McKeever, Adam O’Donoghue, Ben Cahill, Cian Walsh, Sam Twibil, Liam McNamara, Lee O’Donoghue, Cian Loy, Tom Cunnliffe

Referee: Frank Brennan