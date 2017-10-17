Medal success for Dundalk Karate kid Liam Hoey in Madrid

Madrid saw an influx of Karate-Ka from 12 countries, where the very first CIKA World Championships were held.

Having attended numerous CIKA Ireland Squad Training sessions, Dundalk Karate's very own Liam Hoey was selected alongside numerous other CIKA Ireland members, to be part of the CIKA Ireland Team who would travel to and compete at this inaugural International Event in Madrid.

Having competed at local, national and international level here in Ireland over the past few months, this was a definite step up for this budding Karate-Ka and the result was an amazing Bronze in Team Kumite. With CIKA Ireland Coaches and family members on the sidelines cheering all CIKA Ireland Team members on, everyone relished in everyone's success.

Everyone within Dundalk Karate - CIKA Dundalk are very proud of this budding Champion. Well done Liam - OSS

If you would like any further information on Dundalk Karate or CIKA Ireland you can contact Head of Dundalk Karate, Sensei Mary Marcus 2nd Dan on 086 353 1625 or karatequeen@live.com