Senior Football Championship Final
IN PICTURES | Supporters at the Louth SFC final
Arthur Kinahan and Ciarán Culligan eyed up the spectators at Sunday's final in Drogheda
Newtown Blues claimed the Louth Senior Football Championship title with victory over Dundalk Gaels on Sunday.
Ross Nally top-scored for the winners as Ronan Phillips ended his first year in charge with the ultimate success.
A big crowd was in attendance at the showpiece and Democrat photographers Arthur Kinahan and Ciarán Culligan were able to capture those present.
