'Argy bargy' in the Quay Celtic vs Muirhevna Mor game. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Micky O’Kane and Dean Shiel of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic goalkeeper John Rogers. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Philip Duffy. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Brendan Hughes moves away from Denis Cholach of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Cody Magill and Micky O’Kane of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Tiarnan Mulvenna and Denis Cholach of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Jimmy Cooney is congratulated by Micky O’Kane, after his second goal of the night made it 2-2. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Stefan McKevitt (4) concedes a penalty and receives a straight red card for pulling back Micky O’Kane as the Muirhevnamor player raced towards the loose ball with goalkeeper John Rogers out of his nets. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Micky O’Kane and Stefan McKevitt of Quay wait on the referee's decision. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Stefan McKevitt is shown a red card by referee John Crawley. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic goalkeeper John Rogers can only watch as Muirhevna Mor’s Jimmy Cooney’s penalty rolls towards goal. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Brian Begley and Shaun O’Connor of Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Martin Smith and Chris Caulfield of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay players celebrate with goalscorer Vinny Smith. (Pic: Ciaran Culligan)

Vinny Smith wheels away in celebration after scoring for Quay. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s David Redmond and Gary Clarke of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Shaun O’Connor and Thomas McShane of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Johnny Lynch and Gary Clarke of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Dean Shiel and Brendan Hughes of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Niall McLoughlin and Micky O’Kane of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic player/manager Martin Smith. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Vinny Smith and Wayne Robinson of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Shaun O’Connor and Vinny Smith celebrate with goalscorer Martin Smith. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Martin Smith celebrates with Shaun O’Connor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Quay Celtic’s Johnny Lynch and Philip Duffy of Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor’s Adrian Rafferty and Philip Duffy celebrate with Jimmy Cooney after his wonder goal from inside his own half opened the scoring against Quay Celtic. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Muirhevna Mor. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)