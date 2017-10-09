IN PICTURES | Intermediate Championship Final

O'Connell's claimed the Seamus Flood Cup with victory over Clan na Gael yesterday.

Seán Connolly's first-half goal was crucial, though the 'Bellingham men had great performances all over the field with Jackie Agnew being named Man of the Match.

Democrat photographers Ciarán Culligan and Arthur Kinahan were present at the match and here's part two of their produce. Click here, for part one.