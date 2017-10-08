St. Peter's AC win team and individual medals at Cross County

On Sunday, day two of the Louth Cross Country Championships took place at DKIT, hosted by North East Runners.

The busy programme included the Intermediate Championships for adults and uneven ages for juveniles. The girls U9 race started the juvenile programme and the St. Peter' had the O'Reilly twins compete over the 600m course in which the first 10 received medals. Both girls had very strong runs with Emily coming in fourth place and Hannah in seventh.

In the girls U11 field, the club had two athletes compete over the 1500m course. Dearbhla Allen had another great run and recovering from a slow start, she worked her way up through the large field to finish in fourth place, followed by her club mate Catherine Carey who ran well considering she was out of age.

The boys U11 race was a great spectacle for the club on two fronts, Harry O'Reilly got his just rewards for his training efforts when he finished a very strong second, while he also led the St. Peter's team home to silver with the ever-improving Ben McKeown and debutants Rúairí Carpenter and Michael O'Brien.

St. Peter's also had a team in the girls U13 event which was run over a 2500m course and the girls were also in the medals with a third place finish. Niamh Brady led the St. Peter's challenge and was closely followed by Julie McLoughlin, Ellie Smyth, Isabeal Fitzpatrick and Judith Bell.

In the boys U13 race, Cian Gorham executed a very tactical race to win his first individual Cross Country Championships medal, with a bronze return. Cian also led home the team to a silver team medal with Mark Litchfield just behind him closely followed by Seán Allen and the ever reliable Dean Murtagh.

Newcomer Calum Grant, to his credit, also took to the start line in the boys U15 race and didn't look out of place over the 3500m course, even though he was was out of age and new to the sport.

Earlier in the day, the club had two representatives in the ladies intermediate race which was over the 4000m distance. Both coped very well and set a great example to our young athletes with Catriona McKeown and Sarah McCann representing the club with pride.

Next up is the Glenmore Cross Country meeting which will take place next Sunday for juveniles followed by a 5K road race for the adults. Training continues on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30pm.