IN PICTURES | O'Connell's win Intermediate Football Championship

O'Connell's lifted the Louth Intermediate Championship title with victory over Clan na Gael today.

Niall Conlon and Jackie Agnew were superb for the 'Bellingham men on the day, while Seán Connolly's goal just prior to half-time proved crucial.

Democrat photographers Arthur Kinahan and Ciarán Culligan were present at today's final and here's the first part of their produce from the afternoon.