Dundalk's Catherine Marcus wins two medals at Irish Open

Dundalk Karate's Catherine Marcus took home two medals from this year's ONAKAI Irish Open event at the National Indoor Arena, Dublin.

Marcus received a rapturous applause for winning silver in the Kata before collecting bronze in the Kumite.

A fellow Dundalk Karate club member, Liam Hoey was also in attendance, performing superbly amongst the 443 competitors from all over the globe. Though his performances merited silverware, Hoey was unlucky, particularly in the Kumite event where he took to the tatami matts like a pro. It certainly won't be long before he's picking up medals at his current rate of progress.

Afterwards, Head of Dundalk Karate, Sensei Mary Marcus 2nd Dan said, "Seeing Liam and Catherine's hard work paying of on the tatami matts is what its all about. Medals are only an added bonus, but it takes hard work and dedication to be able to step out in front of so many people at an International Competition and hold your own. Congratulations to both competitors, OSS."

If you would like any information on Dundalk Karate you could either pop along to the Redeemer Family Resource Centre any Monday or Thursday from 7pm to 8pm or for their All Inclusive Karate Classes every Tuesday from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, or you can contact Sensei Marcus on 086-3531625 or karatequeen@live.com