REPORT AND GALLERY | Shamrocks U15's defeat St. Dominic's U15's

U15 Division One

St. Dominic's 1-6 Shamrocks

Shamrocks U15's registered their second win from their opening two games of the season after a blistering performance away to St. Dominic's at the Friary Field on Saturday morning.

Liam Lindsey’s side looked determined from the start and Luke Markey almost put the Fatima side in front in the fourth minute, but his header from Mark Byrne’s corner was well saved by Connor Boyle.

The St. Dominic's 'keeper could do nothing to prevent the Shamrocks opener on 17 minutes, though, when Killian Carroll showed pace and skill to breach the home defence before slotting to the net.

Before that the hosts created a couple of half chances with David Duffy and Fionn Cumiskey testing Shamrocks custodian Thomas Mulligan, but they were caught napping after another attack was judged offside and the ball quickly sent forward with Kaylem Casey pouncing to fire home goal number two for Shamrocks.

Pauric McGee went close for the home side with a long-range effort before the break, but they were left with a mountain to climb when pacey striker Dara Akinade fired Shamrocks into a three-goal lead just two-minutes into the second half.

The hard-working Michael Rooney got St. Dominic's off the mark three-minutes later when he pounced on a poor clearance to drill the ball home, but Shamrocks soon restored their three-goal advantage with a very good finish from Mark Byrne.

The same Shamrocks attacker scored his second of the game on 52 minutes to make it 1-5 and Chris McQuaid added a sixth goal in the closing stages to complete the scoring.

St. Dominic's: Cormac Boyle, Ryan Lennon, Liam Cawley, Alex Hill, Kyle McFadden, Neil McCarron, Conal Brady, Pauric McGee, Rory Kirk, Neil McCarron, Fionn Cumiskey, James Bodunrin, Khalid Osemi, Michael Rooney, David Duffy

Shamrocks: Thomas Mulligan, Ichero Bridges, Jack McKay, Barry Griffin, Luke Markey, Dylan Lyndsey, Kaylem Casey, Killian Carroll, Mark Byrne, Killian McKay, Dara Akinade, Jake Mackin, Dáire Reilly, Oran Byrne, Chris McQuaid, Mark McArdle, Tadhg O’Neill, Gareth O’Hare

Referee: Frank Brennan